KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says it will be very shameful if the UPND government fails to deliver because PF already created a foundation for development. And Lusambo says when he becomes President, he will also create new Ministries to give to his friends like what President Hakainde Hichilema has done for Felix Mutati and others. Meanwhile, Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says some changes which President Hichilema has made reflect the lowest standards. Delivering his maiden speech in Parliament, Tuesday, Lusambo said it would be...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.