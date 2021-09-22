FORMER vice president Enock Kavindele says it’s not shocking that President Hakainde Hichilema decided to travel to New York aboard a commercial flight because he doesn’t believe in wasting money. In an interview, Tuesday, Kavindele said the President did well to fly commercial because it was cheaper compared to using the gulf stream. He recalled that on some few occasions he flew with President Hichilema, he was in economy class. “It is a very good idea that the President should fly commercial because it is definitely cheaper than what that...

