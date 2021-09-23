Former Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa addresses journalists at the Ministry of National Development and Planning during the tour of the renovated and newly constructed office block in Lusaka July 18, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER works and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa says Zambians prematurely voted out the PF government and she can already see signs of people regretting doing so. In an interview, Friday, Chalikosa said it was not everyone who was bad in PF despite the party having a few bad eggs. She added Zambians were unfair to the PF considering the works they did. “Considering what we did in terms of physical development, I think the people were unfair to the Patriotic Front. In terms of complaints from the people regarding unemployment...