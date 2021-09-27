FORMER Road Development Agency (RDA) board chairperson Samuel Mukupa says he is leaving the Agency as a proud person with his head high because of his achievements. Last week, Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi dissolved the RDA board with immediate effect. Commenting on the development in an interview, Mukupa said during his tenure, the board helped government broaden the tax base by introducing toll gates. “I am going out of this a very proud person with my head high. I would like to think that in RDA,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.