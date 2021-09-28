POLICE are investigating a report of suspected fumigation reported to have occurred at Buyantanshi Technical School (BUTECH) which has affected about 136 pupils. Police have described the condition of the victims as stable but the total number is expected to increase as some pupils were still being taken to Hospital from homes after leaving school. In a statement, Tuesday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the affected pupils were reported to have developed coughs while others had collapsed and were rushed to Nchanga North Mine Hospital. She said management at the...



