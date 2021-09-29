THE Patriotic Front, through its secretary general, Davies Mwila has sued the state seeking a declaration that the source of its campaign funds is not money laundering. PF is seeking a declaratory order declaring that the party cannot be compelled to disclose its source of funds used in the 2021 general elections as well as a declaration that the funding of the 2021 general elections is not money laundering. The party is also seeking damages for defamation as it alleges that the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) misrepresented facts when it...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.