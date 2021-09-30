HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says the ministry is investigating suspected food poisoning among people who drunk munkoyo at a wedding ceremony in Nampundwe, which has left one person dead. And Masebo says 219 pupils and three teachers from Buyantanshi Technical School were on Tuesday managed at Nchanga North General Hospital following a suspected gassing incident in the school. In a statement, Wednesday, Masebo said five persons were admitted to the University Teaching Hospital while another 32 were treated in the Out-Patients Department at Nampundwe healthcare facility for suspected food poisoning....



