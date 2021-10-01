Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu plants a Mulberry tree during the Environmental Awareness and the tree planting exercise at Kasamba Combined School in Matero Constituency on September 30, 2021.

MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu says most places in Zambia are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during the rainy season except for the north-eastern parts of the country which are likely to record normal to below-normal rainfall. Delivering a ministerial statement on the 2021/2022 rainy season, Thursday, Nzovu said the rainy season was likely to be established by end of November over most parts of the country. “Madam Speaker, you may wish to note that weather and climate information is also a critical input in...