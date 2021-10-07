Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER attorney general Musa Mwenya says revelations in the Auditor General’s Report that NAPSA paid amounts totalling K2,381,249 in sitting allowances to members of staff who attended board meetings without authority is daylight robbery. Responding to a press query, Mwenye said the Audit findings at NAPSA did not come as a surprise to him because they epitomised former president Edgar Lungu’s government. He said it was also unfortunate that NAPSA decided to procure personal vehicles instead of safeguarding citizens’ money. “Although the Auditor General’s revelations over NAPSA are sad, they...