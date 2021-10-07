Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima at the induction of Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LANDS and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima has warned those who have continued to disregard government’s decree on Forest 27 risk having their structures demolished. In an interview, Muchima said he had received information that some people had continued building structures in Forest 27. “I am just warning those who are continuing disregarding the decree, those risk having their properties demolished. I have got information that there are people that have continued and yet we are doing that in the interest of the public and their own interest. Why are...