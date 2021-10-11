PF Member of Central Committee and former Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng'andu addresses journalists during a press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka on September 3, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu says the US $5 million which was paid to Lazard Freres for the provision of advisory services on Zambia’s debt management is not a big amount and it can actually be recovered if good restructuring is done on a single loan. On Thursday, Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane told Parliament that government would not cancel the debt restructuring contract with Lazard Freres because it would only cost the country more money. “We just advise that where your colleagues left you pick up from there....