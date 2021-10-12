Vice President Mutale Nalumango prays at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says an estimated 29 percent of women are married by the age of 18 while teen pregnancy rates are estimated to be at the same percentage in Zambia. Speaking during the high-level event in celebration of the 5th anniversary of the UNFPA-UNICEF global programme to accelerate action to end child marriage in Eastern and Southern Africa, Monday, Vice-President Nalumango said current data showed that of the 20 countries with the highest levels of child marriage in the world, 15 were African countries. “It is worth noting that...