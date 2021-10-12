Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti addresses delegates at the controlling officer’s workshop at Cabinet Office in Lusaka on May 13, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has finally terminated the contract of Secretary to the Cabinet Dr Simon Miti. And President Hichilema has dissolved boards of ZESCO Limited, Zambia Railways Limited, Indeni Petroleum Company Limited and Zambia Telecommunications Company Limited. On June 27, 2019, former president Edgar Lungu appointed Miti, who was his Principal Private Secretary as Secretary to the Cabinet. Miti served the position until yesterday, about two months since his appointing authority left State House. In a statement, Tuesday, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya...