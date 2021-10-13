Former State House chief policy analyst Jack Kalala at the opposition political party joint press conference at Falls Way in Lusaka on May 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Former special assistant to the president for policy and project implementation Jack Kalala says it is shameful and outrageous for PF vice-president Given Lubinda to defend the misdeeds of his party. And Kalala says PF should be remorseful instead of defending their “pathetic” performance. Commenting on Lubinda’s remarks that it was “extremely childish” for the Finance Minister to argue that the debt contracted by his government was an economic blunder because it boosted economic growth, Kalala said Lubinda’s justification of his party’s borrowing was illogical. “Mr Given Lubinda’s justification and...