POLICE in Eastern Province have arrested aspiring PF Lusangazi council chairperson Patrick Banda for the offence of personation. In a statement, Saturday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police arrested Banda for allegedly using a Grade 12 certificate which did not belong to him during the nomination. “Police have arrested Mr Patrick Banda, a Patriotic Front (PF) candidate for Lusangazi Council By-Election in Petauke. The accused is alleged to have used a Grade Twelve School Certificate which did not belong to him to file in nominations as Council Chairperson for Lusangazi...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.