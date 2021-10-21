POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a lawyer, Mcqueen Zaza, a police officer and an engineer and charged them with extortion involving K40,000. And Police have urged political parties participating in today’s by-elections to refrain from engaging in violence. In a statement, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said they had received a report on behalf of Roy Musonda, a director at Big Eye limited and has a running contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply uniforms and bullet proof vests. “Police in Lusaka received a report of Extortion from Yvonne Shakantu...



