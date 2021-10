FORMER Chipata Central PF member of parliament Moses Mawere says he decided to join UPND because they saw value in him after the former ruling party abandoned him. And Mawere says he is willing to fund UPND the way he funded PF for more than 10 years. In an interview, Mawere wondered why PF complained about him leaving the party when they did not see value in him. “They (PF) left me in terms of adoption, I respected their decision. If I was bitter in any way, I would have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.