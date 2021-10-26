LUSAKA Lawyer Elias Chipimo says the amnesty from prosecution granted to Faith Musonda has set a bad precedent because plunderers will now only be forfeiting part of the looted assets and keep the rest, in a bid to go scot free. And Chipimo says politics in the previous regime were too toxic for progressive ideas. Last week, the State said it entered into an undertaking not to institute criminal proceedings against former ZNBC broadcaster Faith Musonda after she admitted wrongdoing and surrendered the K65 million, US$57,900 and a house in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.