RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says the manner in which Faith Musonda’s case was concluded served as a message from the Anti-Corruption Commission to thieves that “take a chance, if we catch you too bad, but we can trade off”. And Kabimba says the UPND government might only rule for a term due to the “lies” they told during campaigns. Meanwhile, Kabimba says it’s unfortunate that government is suggesting a fuel price increment when they promised the opposite during campaigns. Speaking when he featured on Millennium Radio, Wednesday, Kabimba...
Menu