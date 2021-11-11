THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sent two of its directors on forced leave. ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe confirmed the development in an interview, saying ACC director for legal and prosecution Clifford Moonga and director of Investigations Raymond Banda had been asked to take leave. “That one I can confirm with our documents just like it was stated, yes! They have been asked to go on leave. They have been asked to take leave, of course, it is not something that they applied for, that is a management decision. The names...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe

Related posts:

  1. Even though my husband has joined PF, we remain sweethearts – Katuta
  2. Hamududu demands govt action on high mealie meal prices
  3. It’s deceitful to blame coronavirus for Kwacha fall – HH
  4. Most citizens are victims of collapsing economy – Sacika