GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect withdrawn the Cabinet Office circular dated October 28, 2021 which lifted the suspension of all appointments, transfers, secondments and promotions in the public service. According to a Cabinet Office circular minute of 2021 dated November 9, 2021, acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said the withdrawal of the said circular was necessitated by the need to review all recommendations for staff movements that were made between May 1 and September 5, 2021. “Reference is made to Cabinet Office Circular Minute of 2021 dated 28th…...

