THE Zambia Police Service has recorded a total of 14,569 criminal cases during the third quarter of 2021. In a statement, Wednesday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the number of criminal cases recorded had increased by 450 from the 14,119 recorded in 2020 during the same period. He revealed that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Copperbelt province. “The Zambia Police Service recorded 14,569 criminal cases countrywide during the period under review as compared to 14,119 cases recorded under the same period in the year 2020....



