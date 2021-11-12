Ministry of Mines acting permanent secretary Moses Nyirenda speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at National Assembly in Lusaka on November 11, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Mines Principal Internal Auditor Edson Simukoko says the Mines Minister gave authority to approve payments totalling K211,200 to 25 officers despite the internal audit department raising a query on the irregularity as cited in the latest Auditor General’s report. The latest AG report revealed that amounts totalling K211,200 were irregular paid to 25 officers as sitting allowances for the Mining Licensing Committee meetings because they did not have appointment letters from the Minister. And Ministry of Mines acting Permanent Secretary Moses Nyirenda admitted that there was an anomaly…...