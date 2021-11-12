POLICE in Lusaka have arrested three Zambians of Indian origin for beating up a 27-year-old man who was accused of stealing money. A video has gone viral showing a man of Indian origin being whipped all over his body with his hands tied, after being undressed. Ikram Bux, 34; Abdul Matini Saiyed, 27; and Nadat Zakki Mohammed aged 37 all of Lusaka, have since been arrested in connection with the same and charged with assault. In a statement, Thursday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Zakki invited the other two accused…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.