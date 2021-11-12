POLICE in Lusaka have arrested three Zambians of Indian origin for beating up a 27-year-old man who was accused of stealing money. A video has gone viral showing a man of Indian origin being whipped all over his body with his hands tied, after being undressed. Ikram Bux, 34; Abdul Matini Saiyed, 27; and Nadat Zakki Mohammed aged 37 all of Lusaka, have since been arrested in connection with the same and charged with assault. In a statement, Thursday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Zakki invited the other two accused…...
