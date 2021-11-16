RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba says IMF bail out package will cripple Zambia’s economy. And the opposition leader has accused the UPND administration of developing a culture of vengeance after recent arrests of former ministers in the PF government. In an interview, Monday, Kabimba said the discussions between the Zambian government and the IMF would not result in anything positive for Zambians. “These discussions between the Zambian government and the IMF will not result in anything positive for the Zambian people. If anything, it will just worsen this situation…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.