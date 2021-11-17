Former Law Association of Zambia president Eddie Mwitwa speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) AT Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa says the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) should not be deterred or detailed by threats in its execution of its statutory mandate. Commenting on a letter written by former health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya to the ACC demanding US$50 million in damages over what he termed as “malicious prosecution”, Mwitwa said suits for malicious prosecution were not new and had been part of the legal process. “Suits for Malicious Prosecution are not new in Zambia and have been part and parcel of…...