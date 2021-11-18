SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has announced to Parliament the death of Kabwata UPND member of parliament Levy Mkandawire, following an accident at his house.

And the Zambia Police has disclosed that the parliamentarian sustained head injuries, fractured right leg and died on the way to the University Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema says he has received the news of the death of the Kabwata lawmaker with deep shock and sadness.

Announcing his death in Parliament Thursday afternoon, Speaker Mutti said Mkandawire passed away following an accident at his house.

“Honourable members, I wish to acquaint the House with the fact sadly known that the House lost one of its members namely, Mr Levy Mkandawire member of parliament for Kabwata Parliamentary Constituency. The late honourable passed away this afternoon following a traffic accident at his house in Lusaka. Honourable members, I will convey on your behalf the condolences of the House to the bereaved family in due course,” announced Speaker Mutti.

And Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the accident occurred when a vehicle which was moving at an excessive speed lost control and hit Mkandawire’s vehicle which was stationary at that time, as he had disembarked with a view of opening the gate.

He stated that due to the impact, the vehicle was forced to move forward thereby squeezing the deceased against the wall fence and the wall pillar of the gate fell on him.

“Police have recorded a Fatal Road Traffic accident which occurred today 18th November, 2021 at 12:45 hours at the gate of plot number 34 along Chalata road woodlands extension. Involved was a Toyota Ist registration number ALX 2038 which was driven by Honourable Levy Mkandawire Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency aged 60 who sustained head injuries, fractured right leg and died on the way to University Teaching Hospital. Also involved was a BMW X5 registration number ALM 5955 which had its front part extensively damaged whilst being driven by F/Jane Mwale aged 39 of plot number 32 Chalata road woodlands extension who sustained unknown injuries. Onboard of the same vehicle was the husband to the driver M/Kalengo Jetta Alick aged 57 who complained of a headache whilst the driver was not found at the scene when officers visited it,” stated Hamoonga.

“The accident occurred when the second vehicle (BMW) which was approaching from East towards West was moving at an excessive speed and in the process, the driver lost control of the vehicle before hitting into a stationary Toyota Ist whose driver had disembarked with a view of opening the gate. Due to the impact, it was forced to move forward thereby squeezing the deceased against the wall fence and the wall pillar of the gate fell on him. Investigations to establish the whereabouts of the driver have been instituted.”

Meanwhile, in a statement shared on his Facebook page, President Hichilema said he had received the news of the death of the Kabwata lawmaker with deep shock and sadness.

“It is with deep shock and sadness that we received news of the death of our Kabwata Member of Parliament, Hon. Levy Mkandawire. As we await more information on this tragic event, we would like to wish the family of our dear departed, God’s comfort during this difficult time. We call on fellow Zambians to come through in prayer for the bereaved family. God bless Levy’s family and may his soul rest in peace,” stated President Hichilema.