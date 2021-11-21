PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed his permanent secretaries for line ministries and provinces, among them Josephs Akafumba as Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security controlling officer, while Kangwa Chileshe as PS for Ministry of Youth, Sport and Art. And President Hichilema has urged the controlling officers to rein in on government expenditure where things are bought above the true cost. Meanwhile, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has with immediate effect dissolved the board of directors of the Zambia Daily Mail and Times Printpark Limited. According to a statement issued…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.