FORMER PF Chairman for elections Yamfwa Mukanga says if parliamentary seats of his party continue being nullified, the country is headed for a one-party state. In an interview, Mukanga wondered why only the PF seats were being targeted. “It is not good for us to have a system where we page out the opposition. Because if they continue to do what they are doing, what will happen is that eventually we will come to a one-party state. But even for the sake of democracy and the development of the nation,…...



