THE Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC under the saving lives and livelihoods initiative has allocated 302,400 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Zambia. In a statement, Mastercard Foundation president Reeta Roy said timely delivery of the vaccines underscores the effectiveness of the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust. “The Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC jointly announced that Zambia has been allocated 302,400 J&J COVID-19 vaccines purchased under the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative. The shipment is part of the first tranche of vaccines to be delivered under the initiative. Through Saving Lives…...



