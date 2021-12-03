MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Dr George Magwende says the investigations being conducted by a joint team of investigative wings are based on past transactions that could have taken place at the Ministry. A combined team of law enforcement agencies consisting of ACC, DEC and the Zambia Police today conducted a search at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Lusaka. There was heavy police presence at the entrance of Ndeke House and entering or exiting the premises was not allowed, except for top officials such as…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.