MINISTRY of Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary Dr Anna Songolo and her team were yesterday sent away by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after failing to give adequate responses to queries cited in the Auditor General’s report. The Committee was angered by the excuses given by the witnesses and their failure to provide the required documentation because the Provincial Fisheries and Livestock Officer did not report to the controlling officer that some receipts were soaked. Appearing before PAC, Tuesday, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Director for Livestock Dr Chibwe Kaoma…...
