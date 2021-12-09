Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Warren Mwambazi speaks when Ministry of Transport and Logistics acting permanent secretary Stephen Mbewe appeared before his Committee at the National Assembly in Lusaka on November 8, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Home Affairs Deputy Director of Operations Whiteson Chavula yesterday struggled to explain to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) how amounts totaling K742,500 collected in respect of permits and fees went missing, as cited in the Auditor General’s report. According to the latest AG report, amounts totaling K1,100,050 were collected in respect of permits and fees out of which amounts totaling K357,550 were banked leaving a balance of K742,500 unaccounted for, in that cash was neither banked nor found at hand. PAC further heard that the Department of Immigration…...