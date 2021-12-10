PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says thieves will not enjoy themselves under the UPND leadership. And Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting director general Silumesi Muchula says the Commission is happy with the stance taken by the new dawn government in the fight against corruption. In a speech read on his behalf by Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe during the commemoration of the United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day, Thursday, President Hichilema said his government would make it difficult for corrupt elements to thrive. “My government will not allow corruption to thrive during our tenure of…...
Menu