RAINBOW Party general secretary Wynter Kabimba has claimed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the UPND were in talks before the August elections and that’s why the programme was concluded in two months. And Kabimba says the recent arrests of PF officials are tantamount to petty vengeance. In an interview, Kabimba claimed that the IMF wanted a regime change in Zambia. “I am also beginning to think that the IMF and UPND must have been in talks even before elections. I believe that the IMF was party to the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.