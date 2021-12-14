THE Department of Immigration has confirmed that Zambia Soccer star Stoppila Sunzu’s father and five members of his family were picked up by officers in the night, Monday, after they failed to produce documentation to prove legal immigration status. In a statement, Tuesday, Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said, however, that it was not true that officers broke in and searched Sunzu’s house, as he willingly opened the door upon hearing the officers’ knock. Nshinka said a statement has since been recorded from Sunzu senior and he is expected…...



