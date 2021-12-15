VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says government is looking at the laws in order to reduce by-elections. But Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says the UPND government has an insatiable appetite for by-elections as demonstrated by the many election petitions. Debating Head 05 for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in Parliament, Tuesday, Vice-President Nalumango said the by-elections had been unprecedented. “I want to thank the honourable members that have debated the policy statement of the Electoral Commission. The other point is the attitude you talked about (referring to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.