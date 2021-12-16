LUMEZI independent member of parliament Munir Zulu has accused the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of being corrupt, claiming that he has bribed some ACC officials in the past. And Pambashe PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela says people will be afraid to build properties in the country for fear of being called corrupt. Meanwhile, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says ACC has collected over K200 million from properties that have been seized, restricted or forfeited to the state in 2021. Debating Head 87 for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Parliament, Wednesday, Zulu said the…...



