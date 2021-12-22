PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says there is a possibility of the President holding a pre-new year national address to update the public on various issues, including some of the most painful decisions government may have taken or is yet to make. In an interview, Bwalya said President Hakainde Hichilema may use such an opportunity to highlight the depth and scale of some of the fiscal challenges his government inherited, particularly the public debt situation. “I would not commit to a presidential pre-new year national address given the difficult circumstances we…...



