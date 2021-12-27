INSPECTOR General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has directed that there will be compulsory COVID-19 testing for officers at police headquarters starting Monday. And Kajoba has disclosed that 20 out of the 60 police officers that were deployed to TAZARA after graduating from Kamfinsa tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking when he received 100,000 face masks and 100 bottles of hand sanitisers worth K700,000 from Higer Bus Company, Friday, Kajoba said a number of officers at police headquarters had shown signs of COVID-19. “I am here to thank you that these face…...



