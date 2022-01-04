Former Justice Minister Given Lubinda addresses journalists during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka on November 2, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhaka

PF vice-president Given Lubinda says the trend of going after former presidents in a bid to remove their immunity should be stopped because it is making the office of the President unattractive. And Lubinda says the K255 million which the Treasury recently released to pay pensioners was budgeted for by the PF government. Speaking when he appeared on MUVI TV’s “The Assignment” programme, Sunday evening, Lubinda said President Hakainde Hichilema would one day also become a former president. “The trend in Zambia which worries me is the trend that every…...