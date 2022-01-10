Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano addresses journalists at his office in Lusaka on March 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has cancelled the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election following United Progressive Party candidate Francis Libanda’s withdrawal from the race. Meanwhile, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says such lacunae justify constitutional review. ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano announced during a media briefing, Monday, that fresh nominations would take place on a date to be announced. The commission has further canceled all campaign activities in Kabwata. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia wishes to confirm receipt of a letter dated 7th January 2022, from the United Progressive Party (UPP)…...