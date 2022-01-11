Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe speaks to Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila SC as Justice Michael Musonda (l) listens during the ceremonial opening of the Lusaka High Court criminal session on January 10, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Justice Mumba Malila says crimes of an economic nature deserve expeditious disposal because of their effect on the economy. And Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has reiterated government’s commitment to upholding the principles of separation of powers and allowing the judiciary to dispense the highest form of justice based on integrity and independence. Speaking during the ceremonial opening of the High Court criminal sessions for 2022 held under the theme “When Patriotism Meets Justice”, Justice Malila said the soon to be launched Economic and Financial Crimes Court at the level…...