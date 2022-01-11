Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Luckson Kasonka speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament Building in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Luckson Kasonka says there is no policy to the effect that government can only priotise health workers working on voluntary basis for employment. Commenting on the Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) statement in which it opposed voluntary internship for Doctors, Prof Kasonka said the statement was misplaced. “That statement is misplaced and it is double standard. Obviously, the Zambia Medical Association wanted to show their members that they are working, they have added their voice to this. They are saying they have…...