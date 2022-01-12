FARMERS in Chipata district of Eastern Province have protested over government’s delay to give them fertiliser for the 2021/2022 farming season. The farmers, who stormed the Office of the District Commissioner, Tuesday, demanded that the fertiliser be released immediately so that they would apply it to their maize fields. Affected farmer Zelipa Njobvu wondered why government was not being honest about the fact that suppliers had not yet delivered D-Compound to Eastern Province under the Farmer Input Support Program. “Time has gone, officers at the sheds are not telling us…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.