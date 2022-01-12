Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda at the induction meeting of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says assertions from some opposition political parties and interest groups that the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election cancellation was induced by government are malicious and unfounded. And Kasanda says government supports public calls to revisit Article 52 (6) adding that it does not in any way add value to the democratic process and financial prudence. In a statement, Tuesday, Kasanda noted that the inconvenience which the resignation caused on the Electoral Commission of Zambia, contestants and other stakeholders was enormous. “Government sympathises with political stakeholders in the…...