Transparency International Zambia president Rueben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka has called on the Judiciary to take stock of the conduct of the courts in handling corruption related cases, including those bordering on economic and financial crimes. And Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) executive director Maurice Nyambe says having a specialized court to deal with economic and financial crimes will not only speed up the prosecution of such cases, but will potentially allow the Judiciary to develop expertise in those types of crimes. On Monday,Chief Justice Dr Mumba Malila announced that Economic and Financial Crimes Court would…...