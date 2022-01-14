President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Mary Chirwa as Drug Enforcement Commission Director General, taking over from Dr Musonda Simwayi whose contract has been terminated. In a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Friday, President Hichilema congratulated Chirwa on her new role. “President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the appointment of the Director General of the Drug Enforcement Commission Dr, Musonda Simwayi. The termination has been done pursuant to Section 26 of Interpretation and General Provisions Act Chapter 2 of the Laws of Zambia. The President has thanked…...



