THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested former Zambia Army Chief of Operations Brigadier General Gilbert Mulenga and an officer in the Office of the President Special Division Bruce Aongola for corruption involving exportation of Mukula. In a statement, Thursday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said the duo had separately been arrested and charged with one count of abuse of authority of office. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a former Zambia Army Chief of Operations and an Officer in the Office of the President Special Division for corruption involving exportation of Mukula…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.