Former Kabwe Central PF MP Tutwa Ngulube speaks during a News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television public discussion on Bill 10 at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF disciplinary committee chairperson Tutwa Ngulube has charged that Mary Chirwa will bring a lot of problems to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC). But Chirwa says such silly allegations are only targeted at distracting her from the important job of asset recovery. Commenting on Chirwa’s appointment in an interview, Monday, Ngulube said the former Financial Intelligence Centre’s boss was compromised. “First of all, I think it is a sign that the UPND government do not care about people’s integrity as long as they appoint them to government offices. I think…...